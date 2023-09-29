The NVIDIA DRIVE® Concierge platform extends beyond the cockpit, delivering an advanced infotainment system as well as acting as every passenger's digital assistant. It’s built on core NVIDIA technologies—including the DRIVE platform, DRIVE IX intelligent experience software, and Omniverse™ ACE (Avatar Cloud Engine)—to provide a truly unique user experience. With conversational AI, natural language understanding, and recommendation engines, DRIVE Concierge can meet every driver and passenger need, while working closely with DRIVE Chauffeur to enhance the experience inside the car.
DRIVE Concierge runs on the cross-domain NVIDIA DRIVE computing platform. It’s capable of virtualizing and hosting multiple virtual machines on a single chip. With this centralized architecture, DRIVE Concierge seamlessly orchestrates driver information, cockpit, and infotainment functions, providing a multi-zone in-cabin experience. Each passenger can customize their in-vehicle experience by controlling individual displays and audio zones, ensuring a personalized experience.
NVIDIA Omniverse ACE is a collection of cloud-based AI models and services for developers to easily build, customize, and deploy interactive avatars. It opens the door to the creation of AI assistants that are easily customizable with speech AI, computer vision, natural language understanding, recommendation engines, and simulation technologies. With DRIVE Concierge, your avatar can help make recommendations, book reservations, access vehicle controls, and provide alerts.
Drivers and passengers can always see what’s in the mind of the vehicle’s AI with beautiful 3D graphics. DRIVE Concierge is tightly integrated with DRIVE Chauffeur to provide high-quality, 360-degree, 4D visualization with low latency, so the driver can confidently sit back and trust the AI chauffeur to get them to their destination safely.
Parking is a complex, yet fundamental, task. DRIVE Concierge shows detected traffic signs and markings, in addition to boundaries and slopes, to perform perpendicular, parallel, and angled parking—both entering and leaving a space. It even assists the driver find available parking spaces and can guide the self-parking system by providing a 360-degree 3D surround view with enhanced graphics. DRIVE Concierge also projects dynamic lines for the path and proximity to other objects, adjacent cars, curbs, and bumpers to perfectly align with parking boundaries.
Experience high-performance gaming while charging, waiting, or from the backseat. NVIDIA® GeForce NOW™ cloud gaming delivers access to more than 1,000 titles with no downloads, benefitting from automatic updates and unlimited cloud storage.
With DRIVE Concierge, riders always have an intelligent assistant at the ready for the highest levels of convenience and safety. It can perform driver monitoring to ensure attention is on the road, as well as passenger monitoring to make sure that occupants are safe and no precious cargo is left behind. All these features run on the DRIVE platform, ensuring a low-latency and high-security solution.
