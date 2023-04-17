Accelerate the next generation of AI-enabled device development with NVIDIA Holoscan. A domain-specific AI computing platform, NVIDIA Holoscan delivers the full-stack infrastructure needed for scalable, software-defined, real-time processing of streaming data at the edge—so developers can build devices and deploy AI applications directly into clinical settings.
Simulating a surgical environment with an accurate digital twin helps to build and deploy AI-enabled medical devices that can improve surgical efficiency and reduce patient time in the operating room. Learn how NVIDIA Holoscan with NVIDIA Omniverse™ gives surgeons the ability to practice patient-specific procedures.
Access domain-specific reference applications, accelerated libraries, and high-performance, graph-composable microservices.
Use the latest in embedded device security, remote provisioning, and management to deliver product updates remotely and expand business models.
Develop and deploy using a platform designed for medical certification (IEC 60601, 62304).
Rely on a customizable, white-label platform that comes with ten years of hardware and software support to ensure product longevity.
Accelerate the end-to-end pipeline of medical device development and deployment with the NVIDIA Holoscan platform. Build containerized AI apps with the NVIDIA Holoscan SDK and MONAI, and streamline deployment in next-generation AI devices with the NVIDIA IGX™ developer kit and NVIDIA IGX.
NVIDIA Holoscan includes optimized libraries for network connectivity, data processing, and AI, as well as examples to create and run low-latency data-streaming applications using either C++, Python, or Graph Composer. Using the SDK, developers can build pipelines for sensor data processing that meet latency requirements and scale from the data center to the edge.
MONAI is the domain-specific, open-source medical AI framework—with over 190 contributors—that drives research breakthroughs and accelerates AI onto medical devices. MONAI unites doctors with data scientists to unlock the power of medical data to train deep learning models for medical AI workflows. MONAI Enterprise with NVIDIA AI Enterprise offers added support and a secure, scalable workflow to develop medical imaging AI.
The NVIDIA Holoscan SDK improves developer productivity with real-time AI processing of front-end sensors, graph execution framework (GFX) streaming pipelines, x86 and cloud support, and pretrained models and reference applications. The SDK comes with long-term support that is ready for IEC 62304.
NVIDIA IGX Orin™ is the scalable computing platform that can be embedded directly into a medical device or attached as a sidecar for clinical edge computing. Medical device developers can use the IGX Orin developer kit to build, verify, and validate AI for medical device applications. The flagship solution is designed to deliver ultra-fast performance in the size and power envelope needed for the edge. IGX-certified original design manufacturer (ODM) systems are ready for IEC 60601.
