NVIDIA IGX Orin™ is the scalable computing platform that can be embedded directly into a medical device or attached as a sidecar for clinical edge computing. Medical device developers can use the IGX Orin developer kit to build, verify, and validate AI for medical device applications. The flagship solution is designed to deliver ultra-fast performance in the size and power envelope needed for the edge. IGX-certified original design manufacturer (ODM) systems are ready for IEC 60601.